Dandy is a female grey tabby. Five cats came in March 10 and some are all still adjusting, but they are doing much better. Dandy is spayed and up to date on shots. Dandy and Ash get along great together. If someone would like to adopt both, Borderland Humane Society can give them a discount.
For more information, visit the website at www.borderlandhumanesociety.org or call the BHS holding facility at 218-283-9276. You can also find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BorderlandHumaneSociety/
To donate, visit the Borderland Humane Society at 1990 Valley Pine Circle, Int’l falls, 56649.