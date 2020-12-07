Pet of the Week

"Boone," is a very lovey male. He is a tan and black tabby that weighs 10-1/2 pounds. He is considered a senior at 8-10 years of age. Ask about our senior for a senior program.
For more information, visit the website at www.borderlandhumanesociety.org or call the BHS holding facility at 218-283-9276. Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BorderlandHumaneSociety/
Please continue to support the Borderland Humane Society. Donations can be sent to Borderland Humane Society 1990 Valley Pine Circle Int’l Falls, MN 56649