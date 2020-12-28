"Jingle" is a female grey and white tabby. She is young, only 8 months old. Jingle weighs 5 pounds and is very shy. Jingle is looking for a quiet home.
For more information, visit the website at www.borderlandhumanesociety.org or call the BHS holding facility at 218-283-9276. Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BorderlandHumaneSociety/
Please continue to support the Borderland Humane Society. Donations can be sent to Borderland Humane Society 1990 Valley Pine Circle Int’l Falls, MN 56649.