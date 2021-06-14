Dahlia is a beautiful female kitten She is 9-10 weeks old now. She came in with one other male and two more females. They will be spayed/neutered and will receive age appropriate shots prior to adoption. Those interested can stop in during open hours and play with them.
Borderland Humane Society still has an event going on called “Here Kitty, Kitty, Kitty”. They also have reusable shopping bags that are available at the holding facility with a free will donation.
For more information, visit the website at www.borderlandhumanesociety.org or call the BHS holding facility at 218-283-9276. You can also find them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BorderlandHumaneSociety/