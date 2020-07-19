Pet of the Week 

This boy is 11-1/2 weeks old and looking for his forever home.
All his sisters and brothers have been adopted. He is neutered and has had age appropriate shots. Please stop by and see him.
For more information, visit the website at www.borderlandhumanesociety.org or call the BHS holding facility at 218-283-9276. Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BorderlandHumaneSociety/
Please continue to support the Borderland Humane Society. Donations can be sent to Borderland Humane Society 1990 Valley Pine Circle Int’l Falls, MN 56649