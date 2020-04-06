“Nugget” is a female tort. She is 5 years old, spayed, and up-to-date on shots.
She will need a quiet home. She doesn’t like to be picked up, but when roaming in the cat room, she will rub up against you. Petting is on her terms. She will let you know when she has had enough. She is very treat motivated. Jim Lessard is one of our volunteers that she has learned to trust. Special price on Nugget is $30.
For more information, visit the website at www.borderlandhumanesociety.org or call the BHS holding facility at 218-283-9276. We are closed to the public. Call to schedule an appointment if you would like to see any of our animals.