No name yet on this female 8-week-old black and white kitten.
Borderland Humane Society is still closed to the public until May 18, call for an appointment.
For more information, visit the website at www.borderlandhumanesociety.org or call the BHS holding facility at 218-283-9276. Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BorderlandHumaneSociety/
BHS officials ask for continued support to the Borderland Humane Society. Donations can be sent to Borderland Humane Society 1990 Valley Pine Circle Int’l Falls, MN 56649