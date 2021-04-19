Zoe is a 2.5 year old female orange tabby. She loves to play and gets along with the other cats.
Borderland Humane Society still has an event going on called “Here Kitty, Kitty, Kitty”. They also have reusable shopping bags that are available at the holding facility with a free will donation.
For more information, visit the website at www.borderlandhumanesociety.org or call the BHS holding facility at 218-283-9276. You can also find them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BorderlandHumaneSociety/
To donate, visit the Borderland Humane Society at 1990 Valley Pine Circle, Int’l falls, 56649.