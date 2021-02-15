"Citrus" is a domestic orange and white cat. He was brought in as a stray and never claimed.
Just a reminder, Borderland Humane Society does take in stray dogs or cats.
With the bitter cold descending onto Minnesota, it's important to keep your pets safe from the elements. Minnesota does require that all animals have access to fresh water, food, and adequate shelter. You can always get ahold of us on Facebook or phone.
For more information, visit the website at www.borderlandhumanesociety.org or call the BHS holding facility at 218-283-9276. Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BorderlandHumaneSociety/
Please continue to support the Borderland Humane Society. Donations can be sent to Borderland Humane Society 1990 Valley Pine Circle, Int’l Falls.