"Wilma" is a 1-year-old calico. She weights 7 pounds. Wilma is very friendly. She has two kittens now but they are still too young for visitors.
For more information, visit the website at www.borderlandhumanesociety.org or call the Borderland Humane Society holding facility at 218-283-9276. Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BorderlandHumaneSociety/
Please continue to support the Borderland Humane Society. Donations can be sent to Borderland Humane Society 1990 Valley Pine Circle Int’l Falls, MN 56649.