Tigger is a male tabby. He is shy but getting better. He is 2-4 years old. Tigger is also on special for $40. He is not a lap cat and likes his space. He gets along great with Clover.
Borderland Humane Society still has an event going on called “Here Kitty, Kitty, Kitty”. They also have reusable shopping bags that are available at the holding facility with a free will donation.
For more information, visit the website at www.borderlandhumanesociety.org or call the BHS holding facility at 218-283-9276. You can also find them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BorderlandHumaneSociety/