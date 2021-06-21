Zeke is a male pit mix. He is eight months old and weights 56 pounds. He is a very active boy and will need a large fenced in yard.
Borderland Humane Society still has an event going on called “Here Kitty, Kitty, Kitty”. They also have reusable shopping bags that are available at the holding facility with a free will donation.
For more information, visit the website at www.borderlandhumanesociety.org or call the BHS holding facility at 218-283-9276. You can also find them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BorderlandHumaneSociety/