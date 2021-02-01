Pet of the Week

"Louie" is a grey male domestic cat. He is about 6 months old and weighs 7.6 pounds. He is very active. His friend "Hank" has been teaching him how to play nice and how to relax. He probably would like to go to a home with another cat to keep him occupied.
For more information, visit the website at www.borderlandhumanesociety.org or call the BHS holding facility at 218-283-9276. Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BorderlandHumaneSociety.
Please continue to support the Borderland Humane Society. Donations can be sent to Borderland Humane Society 1990 Valley Pine Circle Int’l Falls, MN 56649.