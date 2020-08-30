"Daisy" is just a sweetheart. Daisy is really enjoying her many walks. She is a 9-year-old female corgi mix. She is up for adoption and will go to someone who is committed to walking her and giving her plenty of love and exercise. Yes, she needs to lose 20-30 pounds. It’s not going to be easy, but she will do it. Daisy is just a such a happy girl.
"Tessa" is 15 weeks old now and looking for her forever home.
All kittens are given age appropriate shots. All Borderland Humane Society animals are spayed or neutered prior to adoption and that is included in adoption fees. Kittens are only $75.
For more information, visit the website at www.borderlandhumanesociety.org or call the Borderland Humane Society holding facility at 218-283-9276. Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BorderlandHumaneSociety/
Please continue to support the Borderland Humane Society. Donations can be sent to Borderland Humane Society 1990 Valley Pine Circle, International Falls.