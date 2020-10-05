Pets of the Week 

"Bonnie" and "Clyde" are only 4-weeks-old right now. They are currently in foster care. Last week they somehow hitched a ride in the back of a boat from the cities and were discover a couple days later. They are getting nursed back to health and doing great now.
For more information, visit the website at www.borderlandhumanesociety.org or call the BHS holding facility at 218-283-9276. Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BorderlandHumaneSociety/
Please continue to support the Borderland Humane Society. Donations can be sent to Borderland Humane Society 1990 Valley Pine Circle Int’l Falls, MN 56649