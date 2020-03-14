Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.

Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.

For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.

MONDAY

Chicken chow mein

Fresh fruit

 TUESDAY

Meatloaf dinner

St. Patrick's Day cake

WEDNESDAY

Boiled dinner

or alternate

THURSDAY

Hamburger 

Potato wedges

Green beans

Cookie

FRIDAY

Favorite Italian pasta

Fresh fruit

 

