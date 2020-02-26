Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.

Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.

For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.

MONDAY

Glazed ham balls

Fresh fruit

 TUESDAY

Roast pork dinner

Lemon 7UP cake

WEDNESDAY

Sloppy Joe

Fruit

THURSDAY

Ham dinner or alternate

Fresh Fruit

FRIDAY

Impossible taco pie or alternate

Cookie

