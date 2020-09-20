The regular meeting of the Auxiliary to the VFW Post 2948 was called to order at 7 p.m. Sept. 14, by President Linda Chezick with eight members present.
The opening ritual was held. Roll call of officers was conducted with Pat DeLapp, guard, pro-tem. There were no petitions for membership.
The general orders, correspondence and August meeting minutes were read.
Committee reports were given by Chezick for Veterans and Family Support. There are 2021 Minnesota VFW calendars for sale. September is national Suicide Awareness Month.
Reports on Americanism, Youth Activities and Legislative were given by Irene Anderson.
POW/MIA Recognition Day is Sept. 18. The auxiliary will be presenting a flag at the city of international falls flagpole in front of the Voyagers National Park Headquarters. Gold Star Mothers/family recognition day is Sept. 27.
Youth activities is having a individual National Anthem singing contest for youth ages 6-16. Also, there is a illustrating America contest for grades 1-8. The legislature program stressed the priority goals for candidates this election; Budget, health care, disability assistance and memorial affairs, education, employment and transition assistance, military quality of life and national security, foreign affairs and POW/MIA.
Membership reported by Dawn Flesland, we have 124 members paid and are at 82.12 percent.
Kathy Sikkila stated that the Auxiliary is always for new members and please contact any member to join.
Donations were made to the national auxiliary president special project VFW foundation earmarked for hunger, patriotic books for our local schools, and Silver Bay veterans home Halloween party.
The audit for the months April 2020 to June 2020 was read and approved.
We draped the charter for our departed member, Rose Steinbach who passed away on Sept.1, 2020.
Door prize was won by Sue Larsen.
The meeting was closed at 8:20 p.m. with the closing ceremonies. Our next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Oct.12, in the post dining room.