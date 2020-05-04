Spring is here and so is kitten season.
The Borderland Humane Society’s spay and neuter transport for cats in the community has been postponed due to the Stay-at-Home order and the closure of nonessential businesses. We will reschedule this as soon as we can.
Here are some helpful ways to keep your cat safe if they do go into heat:
- Never let your cat out of the house. This is the most important thing! No matter how annoying it might get and it will get more annoying especially at night.
- Play with your cat as much as you can before you go to sleep. Get your cat tired out so that the only thing they want to do is sleep.
- Close all windows and doors. And keep them closed, especially at night. Closed windows and doors will keep your cat in the house and their voices from being heard throughout the neighborhood.
- Use some catnip. It may calm your cat down as male and female cats can become angry and very excited.
- If there are any other cats in your home who are of the opposite gender and unaltered then keep them apart at all times-in separate rooms.
- You may have some sleepless night due to your cat yowling to get out. Hold strong. Don’t give in and let your cat out.
The Borderland Humane Society will not be having a spay and neuter transport for dogs but here are some helpful ways to keep your dog safe if they go into heat:
- Never let your dog out in the yard alone. Do not underestimate a male dog’s drive to seek out your female dog.
- Never let your dog off her leash when she is in heat. Your dog may have excellent obedience skills, her recall ability may fail when she is influenced by her hormones.
- Ensure your dog’s ID tags and microchip information are up to date. IF the unthinkable happens and your dog escapes and runs off, it will ensure you will be reunited sooner.
For more information, visit the website at www.borderlandhumanesociety.org or call the BHS holding facility at 218-283-9276. BHS is also on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BorderlandHumaneSociety/
Donations can be sent to Borderland Humane Society at 1990 Valley Pine Circle Int’l Falls, MN 56649.