The regular meeting of the Auxiliary to the VFW Post 2948 was called to order on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 by President Linda Chezick at 7 p.m. with eight members present via Zoom video conferencing.
The opening ritual was held. Roll call of officers was conducted. There were no petitions for membership.
The General Orders, correspondence and the November meeting minutes were read.
Treasurer, Dawn Flesland presented the treasurers report and it was filed, subject to audit.
Chezick reported on Veterans and Family Support. December focus is the National President Special Project-Stars, Stripes and Support.
Reports on Americanism, Youth Activities and Legislative were given by Irene Anderson. A bulletin from Julie Stoehr was read on the Legislative Program. The Veterans Restorative Justice Act did not pass but will be brought up again. The Legislation did pass the Homestead Property Tax Exclusion Transfer and the increase in pay for personal care attendants who care for Veterans.
The membership report was given by Flesland, currently membership is at 94 percent with eight members dues outstanding. Kathy Sikkila talked about “Membership Minnesota “ and the awards for recruitment of new members.
Donations were made to the VFW National Home, Christmas Dinner at the Elks, National President Project-Stars, Stripes and Support and the Green Shower.
A donation was received from the Knights of Columbus for Veterans stationed overseas.
We noted the passing of our member, Ardis Parker, who died on Dec. 2, 2020. We will wait to drape the charter until we can meet at our meeting place.
Door prize was won by Flesland.
The meeting was closed at 8:11 p.m. with the closing ceremonies. Our next meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at 7 p.m. via Zoom video conferencing or in person at the Post, depending upon restrictions due to the pandemic.