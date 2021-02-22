The regular meeting of the Auxiliary to the VFW Post 2948 was called to order on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at 7 p.m. by President Linda Chezick with eight members present, five in person and three via Zoom video conferencing.
The opening ritual was held. Roll call of officers was conducted with Irene Anderson, conductress, pro-tem and Dawn Flesland, secretary, pro-tem.
There were no petitions for membership.
The General Orders, correspondence and the January meeting minutes were read.
Flesland presented the Treasurers Report and it was filed subject to audit.
Committee reports were given by Anderson on Americanism, Youth Activities and Legislative. Patriotic books were delivered to the high school library. Anderson will pick up the entries for the coloring contest. Rob Eklund will be hosting a Facebook live event to reintroduce a bill concerning Veterans.
Reports on veterans and family support, hospital and chief of staff were given by Chezick.
Membership is at 93.38 percent, reported Flesland and two members reimbursed the auxiliary for paying their dues.
Donations were made to Silver Bay Veterans Home recreation department, Love gift for the 8th District President and the state of Minnesota Commander and Auxiliary Presidents project. “Taps”.
The audit for October, November and December was accepted.
The 8th District meeting is scheduled to be held on zoom video conferencing Feb. 13.
We draped the charter for our departed member, Ardis Parker, who passed away on Dec. 2, 2020.
The meeting was closed with the closing ceremonies at 8:15 p.m. Our next meeting will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. The Auxiliary will not have a meeting in March.
Door prize was won by Anderson.