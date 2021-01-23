The regular meeting of the Auxiliary to the VFW Post 2948 was called to order on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 by President Linda Chezick at 7 p.m. with six members present and held via Zoom video conferencing.
The opening ritual was held. Roll call of officers was conducted. The December 2020 meeting minutes, the general orders and correspondence were read. There were no petitions for membership.
Dawn Flesland presented the treasurers report and it was filed, subject to audit.
Irene Anderson reported on Americanism, youth activities and legislative. There are contests for youth grades K-2nd, color the American glag and grades 3-4th, poster contest, ways to show patriotism. A two day blood drive was held and there was a very good turnout.
The membership report was given by Flesland. The Auxiliary received a award from national for reaching 95 percent membership. We have eight members with dues outstanding.
A letter from the Post was read concerning the future of the Post Home.
Door prize was won by Irene Anderson.
The meeting was closed at 8:09 p.m. with the closing ceremonies. Our next meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Post or by Zoom.
Respectfully submitted, Beth Johnson