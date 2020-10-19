The regular meeting of the Auxiliary to the VFW Post 2948 was called to order on Monday, Oct.12, 2020 by President, Linda Chezick at 7 p.m. with eight members present. We had one guest, Julie Stoehr, 8th District President.
The opening ritual was held. Roll call of officers was conducted with John Sirotiak, Guard, pro-tem. There were no petitions for membership.
The General Orders, correspondence and the September meeting minutes were read.
Dawn Flesland presented the Treasurers Report and it was filed, subject to audit.
Committee reports were given by Linda Chezick on Veterans and Family Support. Buttons were given to members present “Vote in honor of a Veteran “with a line to write in the Veterans name. Remember to vote on Nov. 3, there are 435 House seats, 34 Senate seats and the office of President for elections. The Auxiliary is not participating in Backus Treat Street. (Halloween) Or Veterans Day programs at the school due to the pandemic.
Reports on Americanism, Youth Activities and Legislative were given by Irene Anderson.
The fall essay contest for 5th grade, “What the American Flag means to me” information was dropped off at the schools.
There is a new Cancer Grant form for members, please throw away the old forms.
The Hospital program reports that the area Veterans Hospitals and Care Centers are in need of numerous items and a reminder monetary donation and gift cards are always needed.
Dawn Flesland gave the Membership Report. The Auxiliary has 11 members with dues outstanding and we are at. 89.4 percent.
Donations were made to the Memorial Day Foundation for Holiday Wreaths for overseas cemeteries and the VFW Store for place mats and pencils to give to local schools for Veterans Day.
We draped the charter for our departed member, Lynda McCourt, who passed away on Oct. 8, 2020.
8th District President, Julie Stoehr conducted a audit of the Treasurers and Secretary’s books and found them in good order. The District meeting for October in Baudette has been changed to a zoom video conferencing meeting.
Door prize was won by Becky Larsen-Griffin.
The meeting was closed at 8:20 p.m. with the closing ceremonies. Our next meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at 7 p.m. in the Post Dining Room.