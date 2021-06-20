Summer Reading is great whether you enjoy light and fun or thick and serious. Grab a book a magazine and read every day. It is great for the brain and keeping it sharp.
Natalie Haynes has rewritten the Greek and Trojan war in A Thousand Ships. It is more than the story of one woman, it is the story of all of them from the jealous goddesses to the Amazonian, to Helen, Penelope and more. Rediscover the Trojan War from the woman’s point of view.
Plain Bad Heroines by Emily M. Danforth is a horror-comedy set at the Brookhants School for Girls beginning in 1902. The school closes after five people die mysterious, troubling deaths. A century later after a tell all book about the school, Hollywood decides to make a film about the school, filming on the actual campus – now dilapidated. Past and present soon become entangled, making it impossible to tell what is curse and what is Hollywood.
Markus Heitz returns to the world of dwarves that so many love that began with The Dwarves. Raging Storm is the gripping conclusion to the six book series about dwarves, elves and men at war.
Crime in Victorian England was grisly and vulgar and not something women should even know about let alone write about but newspaper columnist Lady Katherine Bascomb seems to have a knack for finding killers and Detective Inspector Andrew Eversham is incensed when she keeps solving his cases in A Lady’s Guide to Mischief and Mayhem by Manda Collins.
A couple of non-fiction to round out this last column published in the Journal. Break It Up: Secession, Division and the Secret History of America’s Imperfect Union by Richard Kreitner is based on a simple thesis that the United States has never lived up to its name and never will and should be broken up. Also dealing with the history of the United States is We Had a Little Real Estate Problem by Kliph Nesteroff is the ‘unheralded story of Native Americans and Comedy.’ From the late 1880’s when Native Americans were forced to tour in Wild West shows to today, meet some incredible people.
Don’t forget that Libby now has magazines as well as ebooks and audiobooks. Download the app, put in your library card number and begin borrowing. Hot items have to be requested so also download the Hoopla app and discover music, comic books, audiobooks, ebooks and more. Hoopla items are always available, but each cardholder is limited to eight items a month. Libby and Hoopla are great for travel as they don’t take up room in the suitcase which was always a problem for me when packing.
Farewell to the paper! I have enjoyed writing these columns for many years. At this point in time, we will continue to post a column on our website each Thursday. Visit our website internationalfallslibrary.us, scroll to the bottom of the page and on the right hand side under recent posts will be our most recent column.