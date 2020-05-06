Two Littlefork family farms have been recognized recently as 2020 Century Farms.
The two farms selected in Koochiching County for the recognition are among 154 Minnesota farms selected as 2020 Century Farms by the Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau.
Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Governor Tim Walz. Since the program began in 1976, more than 10,500 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.
Recognized this year are the Lofgren Farm, established in 1904, and the Rehn farm, established in 1914.
Reynold Lofgren told The Journal: "We feel it's an honor to be included in the Century Farm Program. Ole, Christine, and their four boys would also be very pleased. They all worked very hard, but never complained.
"It was especially hard for the women, having to care for the kids and do a lot of the outside work besides, while having none of the conveniences we enjoy today. I feel blessed to be able to live on the property Ole homesteaded so long ago."
Joanne Rehn said, "The designation is given to families that have had a farm in the family for at least 100 years. As I wanted to have a 100 year birthday party for the house this year, the idea of obtaining Century Farm status seemed like a good idea as well.
"Unfortunately with the Covid-19 problems, now I am unsure as to when I can host a party! I think this is a great way to honor the pioneering people of the county, and I am very proud of my heritage. The early settlers worked very hard to establish farms in the wilderness of northern Minnesota. I am forever grateful to my great-uncle for leaving his farm to me, and I am honored to continue in the farming of this land."
Lofgren Farm
By REYNOLD LOFGREN
Ole Lofgren was born on May 27, 1870, in Darlana, Sweden, He emigrated to the U.S. in 1892. He worked his way across the Eastern part of the U.S. until he got to Willmar, Minn., where he worked as a stone mason for the next seven years.
He then decided he wanted to see the West; so he went to Seattle, Wash., where he worked again as as a stone mason. He had been in Seattle for about two years when he heard land in Minnesota could be attained through the Homestead Act.
In the spring of 1901 he returned to Wheaton, Minn., where he and two others got together and left for northern Minnesota. They reached Turtle River by train and stage coach. From there, they walked to Ripple - now Big Falls - where they built a boat and floated down the Bigfork River to a point just north of where the bridge crosses the Bigfork River in Lindford. At that point Ole liked what he saw and decided it would be a good place to live. The land in this area had not yet been surveyed so Ole staked out his claim and cleared a spot where he could build a cabin.
That fall, he returned to Wheaton to work in the harvest. Later that fall he and two others traveled to Bowstring Lake, just south of Deer River. There they got on the Bigfork River and skated down the river to their homesteads - on the river that's approximately 100 miles. Ole proceeded to cut trees and hand-hew logs to build a cabin. When he had a comfortable place to stay, he continued to clear land and make improvements to the property: 160 acres. In 1904, he received the deed.
In January of 1907 he decided he had been "batching" long enough and it was time to get a cook so he set out for Sweden. The following April he returned with Miss Christine Johanson. They were married May 26, 1907, on the farm. Ole knew what he was looking for and he knew exactly where to find her. That same summer he built a very nice two story, three bedroom home. They raised a family of four boys: Walter, Alfred, August and Hjalmer.
August and his wife Nellie bought the farm in 1949, after Ole had passed away. August passed away in 1976. Reynold and Joan Lofgren bought the farm in 1978.
The early years were hard, but they were tough and determined to make it go. Clearing the land meant grubbing and blasting all the stumps. Horses were used for power until 1938 when Ole bought a small tractor. By that time there was enough land cleared to raise hay, oats wheat flax potatoes, alfalfa and clover for seed and a large garden. Vegetables from the garden along with wild berries; especially blueberries were canned and stored in a root cellar. There was a six year period when Ole carried the mail from Laurel to Lindford three times a week; a 24 mile round trip.
Rehn Farm
By JOANNE REHN
The Rehn family farm was established in 1914 by Andrew Rehn, a recent immigrant from Sweden.
He built a house - that no longer remains - where he and his brother, Carl, resided for a time. After serving in WWI, he returned to the land and built himself a lovely home on the banks of the Bigfork River.
Andrew farmed the fields with horses, and raised alfalfa, clover, flax, and mountain barley. As the years passed, he leased the hayfield to make sure the land was still worked and sowed.
Never married and with no children, Andrew graciously left his farm to his great-niece, Joanne Rehn, in 1985. The house he built in 1920 still remains. The farm continues to produce a crop of hay every year.