Hungry families in Borderland will benefit in July should their fellow members of the community choose to accept the 2020 Food Shelf Challenge from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless and the Falls Hunger Coalition.
Each summer brings an increase in child visits to the Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf during the summer. When school is out, many children miss out on free school meals and their families turn to the food shelf for support.
"This summer, between the kids being home from school and more families out of work due to the pandemic, we’re seeing a greater level of need," said Ashley Hall, executive director of the local coalition.
The 2020 Food Shelf Challenge is held during July, when each dollar donated is able to purchase more food because of a challenge match.
"The more you donate, the larger our food shelf’s grant from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless will be," Hall said. "The challenge funds will proportionally match your donation. Your financial donation will go further due to our buying power. We can purchase food from our food bank for pennies on the pound."
Every day, Minnesotans make more than 9,000 visits to food shelves statewide – that is six visits to a food shelf every minute. Even before COVID-19, there was a record level of need across the state.
Last July, Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf had 451 visitors.
"You can make a difference for hungry families in our community," Hall encouraged.
Donations can be made online at fallshunger.org or by mailing them to:
Falls Hunger Coalition
1000 Fifth St.
International Falls, MN 56649