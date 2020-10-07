LITTLEFORK - The Littlefork-Big Falls coronation ceremony looked a little different this year.
Without an audience, and wearing masks, Nissa Thomas and Nathan Kennedy were crowned queen and king at the school Wednesday night. Fortunately, the event was live streamed online for family, friends and the community to watch the crowning of the 2020 homecoming royalty.
Junior royalty were Jax Carlson and Brynlee Pelland.
While Thursday's volleyball game against Mountain Iron-Buhl was canceled, Friday's football game against Bigfork starts at 7 p.m. in Littlefork. The event is limited to 250 people.