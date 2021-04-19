In conjunction with 2021 National Volunteer’s Week April 18-24, Retired & Senior Volunteer Program, also known as RSVP, recognized Koochiching County RSVP-enrolled volunteers for their outstanding service in 2020.
Considering a year when many organizations limited volunteer activity, there was still a recognizable amount of service. In fact, some volunteers stepped up their service in response to new community needs, as well as new volunteers offering their time and expertise.
“We are deeply grateful to the volunteers whose commitment to serving our community enables agencies to deliver vital services to clients in need, particularly considering the special challenges in 2020. Without volunteers, Itasca County would simply not be the great place it is to live and work,” said ElderCircle Executive Director Renee Bymark. For more information about volunteering or about RSVP, contact ElderCircle at ecircle@eldercircle.org or 218-999-9233.
Retired & Senior Volunteer Program is a federal program hosted by ElderCircle in Grand Rapids and provides referrals and resources for adult volunteers seeking opportunities to serve, and referrals for organizations seeking volunteers in Itasca and Koochiching Counties. RSVP also tracks volunteer activity across multiple agencies in the county, and reports volunteer information to state and federal agencies, who in turn, use the information to better determine community needs. RSVP also offers volunteers a supplemental liability insurance and a modest mileage reimbursement.
In 2020, a total of 216 Koochiching County volunteers were enrolled and actively volunteering in the countywide program, and collectively, they served 15,610 hours at 20 locations. The following recognizes volunteers and locations for activity in 2020:
- 900+ RSVP Hours in 2020, average 17 hours per week: Caroline Helgeson
- 700+ RSVP Hours in 2020, average 13 hours per week: Darla Hell and Alyce Reinarz
- 400+ RSVP Hours in 2020, average 8 hours per week: Linda Boelk
- 300+ RSVP Hours in 2020, average 6 hours per week: Deborah Arnold, Angela Cilek, Betty Ericson and Pamela Peterson
- 200+ RSVP Hours in 2020, average 4 hours per week: Mary Bartlett, Donna Bucks, Christine Burmeister, Mike Girtz, Guy Johnson, Peggy Johnson, Cheryl Stemm and Diane Wiley
- 100+ RSVP Hours in 2020, average 2 hours per week: Carol Anderson, Richard Anderson, Elaine Beach, Betty Boelk, Felicidad Bruers, Karen Bruyere, Sheila Carlson, Catherine Christensen, Angie Cody, Patricia Crane, Kris Coulter, Kathy Dault, Pat DeVries, Darlene Fittje, Neil Fittje, Bette Horne, Lynn Kyle, Pamela Ladsten, Carol Luadtke, Ed Magnuson, Bob Malterud, Judy Malterud, Mary Pautz, Joan Pearson, Robert Peterson, Gaylan Simonson, Shirley Simonson, Cindy Story, Janet Tufvander, Janet Turban, Gail Wilding and Rosemary Wint.
- 3,000+ Lifetime (enrolled in RSVP) Hours: Mary L. Roche - 9,076, Mary Estabrooks 8,561, Betty Ericson 8,349, Alyce Reinarz 7,495, Janet Turban 5,269, Felicidad Bruers 4,957, Bette Simon 4,643, Carolyn McDougall 4,243, Angela Cilek 3,870, Jean Houska 3,718, Wanda Linder 3,713, Kay Arnold 3,567, Janet Tufvander 3,527, Cheryl Stemm 3,344, Phyllis Karsnia 3,112, Mary Bartlett 3,083, Joan Pearson 3,078, Dianne Wiley 3,044
- 30+ Years of RSVP Service with hours in 2020: Patricia Ettestad 31 years and Bette Simon 31 years
- 20+ Years of RSVP Service with hours in 2020: Mary Estabrooks 25 years, Marilyn Dahl 23 years, James Pautzke 23 years, Byrne Johnson 22 years, Jean Houska 21 years and Janet Turban 21 years.
- Most Diversified Volunteers: Pam Peterson 6 jobs, 5 sites, Deborah Arnold 5 jobs, 5 sites, Karen Bruyere 4 jobs, 4 sites, and Bob Peterson - 4 jobs, 4 sites.
New Volunteers enrolled and served hours in 2020: Jackie Babcock, Harry Batdorf, Brien Christensen, Angie Cody, Connie Franzen, Anita Gray, Caroline Helgeson, Lisa Johnson, Debbie Mitchell, Julia Olson, Karen Olson, Debra Polkinghorne, Ginger Romosz, Cindy Story, James Sutch, Dee Dee Thompson and Shelley Williams.
