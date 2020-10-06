Three Borderland families are taking a different approach to education this school year.
Kyrie Wagner, Lindsey Goulet and Christina Dowty, along with their respective spouses, joined forces to have their children educated in a one-room schoolhouse setting with a familiar face at the head of the classroom.
Shelby Dowty, a longtime elementary teacher at Falls Elementary School, emerged from retirement to take on the role of distance learning teacher this year for Beckett and Tatum Wagner, Jasper and Issy Goulet, and Brooklyn, Kayla and Avery Dowty. The group is taught daily in a former Wagner Construction office building that was converted into a classroom. The group has named their school, Timbers, after the one-room log cabin.
“Shelby, Mrs. Dowty, is the superintendent, principal, teacher, school nurse, best hug giver, and game player,” Goulet said.
Consistency is key
When Gov. Tim Walz in July gave districts the power on how to proceed with the school year, he said the option of distance learning needed to be offered no matter what. Goulet said for her, consistency was important and she knew the distance learning option would be the best fit for her children.
“Kids thrive on consistency and... We wanted to provide that for our children,” Goulet said.
Goulet contacted Shelby Dowty to see if she’d be interested in overseeing the children’s lessons, provided through the Falls school district.
“It was very intriguing,” Shelby said. “I couldn’t say no.”
After Shelby came on board, Christina Dowty got her children – Shelby’s granddaughters – involved. Because Christina works in Canada and her husband is a teacher, she knew her options would be limited if the district ever went to a full distance learning model.
“My parents live in Canada and we really rely on Shelby and Kevin (Dowty),” Christina said. “This worked out really well.”
A month in
Nearly a month into the school year, Goulet reports things are going well. The children attend school five days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“Having seven kids on a hot spot led to some frustration the first week with meetings being dropped, but we are finding our stride,” Goulet reports. “We’ve installed internet into the school, in an otherwise very traditional school setting stocked with paper, pencils, crayons, books and games.”
Shelby reports she forgot how much she loves to teach and admits it’s hard to let go at 12:30 p.m., and brings papers home to grade.
In addition to Shelby, the students have specialty classes four days a week with area professionals in art, music, yoga and boxing.
Goulet credited the kids’ teachers at Falls Elementary for being “excellent to work with.”
“Communication has been very strong and the teachers have been very supportive,” she said. “Each kid has a one-on-one meeting with their district teacher each week. Without the support from the district, I don’t think that our experience would be as positive as it has been — they’ve been great and we owe them a big thanks in making our experience positive.”
In addition, Goulet said she appreciates daily efficiency, citing the kids get their learning completed in four hours, allowing for more time to spend outdoors, exploring hobbies, or at home with family.
“If there’s one thing that COVID has taught us, it’s that importance of close personal relationships, and we now have the time to foster them,” she said.