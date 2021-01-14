International Falls, MN (56649)

Today

Intermittent snow or snow showers becoming steadier late. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.