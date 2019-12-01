A face was missing in the crowd Friday night during the Home for the Holidays Parade in International Falls.
The late Mayor Bob Anderson who died unexpectedly Sept. 20, may not have been physically present at what his family said was one of his favorite events, but he was likely there in spirit.
Anderson's wife, Carol, along with his three children and their families, served as grand marshals of the 25th annual event that was held in the late mayor's memory.
"He would have loved this," so many could be overheard saying as his family waved to and gave hugs to several people in the crowd. A banner donning Anderson's photo also appeared in the lineup.
"I loved that Mayor Anderson's family served as grand marshals for the parade - how fitting of a tribute," said International Falls Mayor Harley Droba. "Bob loved the Christmas season as much as he did International Falls. I'd like to think the to think that was the magic that brought the community together."
And while Anderson was surely missed by many, the comeback of the parade was the topic of conversation throughout the weekend.
The parade was previously hosted by the International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, and was discontinued after it landed among cuts made to the chamber’s contract following budget reductions earlier this year. Chamber President Tricia Heibel told The Journal this summer she was hopeful another group would be able to keep the tradition going.
Andrea Pastor, director of special projects and strategic initiatives at Rainy Lake Medical Center, said co-workers approached her with the desire to revive the parade and asked if Pastor would organize meetings and help recruit other community partners.
“There was a group of RLMC employees who did not want to see the parade go away,” she said. “There was a lot of passion from them... We’re really grateful for Tricia’s guidance and just glad we can keep this going as a community event, which that ties back into the new name. Home for the holidays is the point – we want people staying in the community for the holidays.”
The group's hard work and dedication paid off with more than 30 units parading down Third Street in an event many on social media said was the best in years.
Droba, who dressed up as the Mayor of Whoville, agreed.
"We had so many floats with men, women, and children dressed up in costumes and having fun, and our streets were filled with onlookers," he said. "(Friday) had a different feel. Change is good. I want to personally thank Rainy Lake Medical Center for their leadership this year. Without them, this wouldn’t have happened. International Falls is changing for the better and it’s becoming clearer every day."
Trophy winners for Friday's event included:
- Chocolate Moose - "Spirit Award" for most enthusiasm during parade
- Peterson Decorations - "Spectacular Sparkles" for the best light display
- Falls Figure Skating Club-"Elfin Magic" best float featuring children