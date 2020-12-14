A quick bond is forming between the mayor of International Falls and a new four-legged friend.
Mayor Harley Droba and his family recently adopted a 13-year-old yellow Labrador retriever, “Skidder,” after the dog was displaced by a fire late last month.
“He's fitting right in with my family and I,” Droba said. “He's a really good dog.”
This isn't the first time the family has adopted an older dog, and Droba laughed that they must be known for it.
“The text I got about taking Skidder that said, 'I heard the mayor likes old dogs,'” Droba said. “I guess it's true.”
Adoption reputation
The trend started in 2016, when the Drobas adopted “Alvin,” an 8-year-old rescue dog that was sent to Makinen, Minn., from a southern part of the country experiencing wild fires.
“We had been looking for a dog to get to give our other dog, 'Adam' a friend,” Droba said of coming across Alvin. “Alvin was scheduled to be put down, but (an organization) rescued him, then we adopted him.”
Alvin and Adam formed a quick Labrador bond, but unfortunately, Alvin died in January of 2019.
Feeling the weight of the loss, Droba said he, his wife and daughter decided they weren't going to get another dog.
That didn't last long.
After looking at a local website of dogs needing homes, “Angel,” came to live with the Drobas in March.
“Angel was really old... and didn't have a lot of movement,” Droba said. “We couldn't take her for long walks.”
Angel's limitations in mobility came to work in Droba's favor. When things started shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Droba was able to bring her to his office at city hall knowing she wouldn't cause destruction.
“She was truly my dog,” he said. “She'd lay by me during hours of typing letters and working to get information out to people regarding COVID.”
Angel's time with the Drobas was cut short when she died in early June.
“I was devastated when she passed away,” Droba said. “But I was so glad she was with me to get through the beginning of the pandemic... I really needed her.”
Again, the family agreed to be content with Adam.
“We swore we weren't going to adopt another dog,” Droba said.
Much like before, the thought was short lived.
“I was getting ready to go to bed (Nov. 28) when I got the text about how I like to take in old labs,” Droba said. “The next morning I agreed Skidder could come over and see if he worked well with us and with Adam... I never even saw a picture of the dog.”
Skidder quickly clicked with the Adam and won over his new owners' hearts.
“The neat thing about Skidder is we can see traits of both Angel and Alvin in this dog,” Droba said. “Alvin was more of Aimee's dog and Angel was more my dog. Skidder is legitimately the family dog. He just wants to hang out with whoever is in the room. He's just wonderful.”
Droba reports Skidder continues to do well in his new environment and the family is enjoying the holiday season with their new four-legged friend.