As actors and the director of an upcoming Junior Bards theater group production maneuvered their way around the Backus Community Center stage during practice earlier this week, there was a noticeable similarity between the two groups — they were about the same age.
David Griffith, a senior at Falls High School, is directing an upcoming production of “Pinocchio,” performed by young actors ages 9-18. It’s his first time sitting in the director’s chair, and so far, he said he’s enjoying the role.
“It’s a really good group of kids,” he said of the cast. “There’s a lot of talent there, and it’s really fun for me to help bring that out of them... They work their best when they’re enjoying it.”
That was clear during rehearsal Tuesday night.
In between reciting lines and working out who would stand where, the group was noticeably enjoying themselves while suggesting different things they could do and ways they could do it.
“When I see something they’re really enjoying and getting into, it really fills my heart,” Griffith said. “It’s so great.”
Theater background
Griffith grew up performing in local plays with the Bards and Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre, and wanted try something different as he prepares for graduation and spreading his wings beyond Borderland.
“It makes me really happy to see my final thing I do with the Bards is to create my own show, my own family,” he said.
Griffith read through many versions of Pinocchio before selecting the script by William Glennon because it wasn’t as serious.
“There was room for more creativity with this version,” he said. “It’s a comedy and I hope it makes people laugh.”
Rewarding, but challenging
The young director said he didn’t expect the role to “take so much out of him.”
Aside from directing, Griffith is enrolled in college courses at Rainy River Community College through the Post Secondary Enrollment Option and is captain of the Falls High School speech time. His busy schedule doesn’t allow for a lot of down time.
“There’s so much work that goes on behind-the-scenes, beyond rehearsal,” he said of directing. “It’s very rewarding, but it does take a lot out of me, which surprised me.”
However, all the hard work will offer more of a payoff once the production hits the stage.
“I hope the audience sees the stage come alive and just how much the cast are enjoying this experience,” Griffith said. “I really hope they can sense the fun of theater.”
The experience wraps up more than five years of involvement with the Bards, which has created lifelong friendships.
“The Bards have been a really big part of my life since I was 13 years old,” he said. “I really see this as my way of giving back... It brings my theater experience full circle.”