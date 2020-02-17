RAINY LAKE - The ice near Thuderbird Lodge was a busy place Saturday, as hundreds gathered for an annual event to raise money for the fight against cancer.
The 12th annual Falls International Speed Run Against Cancer raised more than $1,000 to help local community members with travel costs related to cancer treatments.
Saturday's weather cooperated for the event for the most part, with the high reaching 26 degrees. The wind, however, posed a little bit of a challenge, gusting up to 38 miles per hour out of the west at times.
Still, riders seemed to enjoy a break in subzero temperatures while raising money for the local cause.