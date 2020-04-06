A Facebook post inspired a local woman and her children to spread some joy.
Jennifer Fearing and her sons participated in “A World of Hearts,” a worldwide movement that displays construction paper heart creations in windows. The effort acts as a symbol of hope that everyone is going through the coronavirus pandemic together.
“Me and my 3- and 2-year-old did it as a family,” Fearing said of the effort.
Windows full of hearts are popping up in several International Falls homes and businesses. The effort was started on a Facebook page March 20.
After The Journal created a post asking people to share what they had created, it appeared it lifted the spirits of some.
"(The effort) inspires you to believe there is hope out there for us all," said Cheryl Hartje.
"(I) love the warmth being shared," said Marsha Engquist of Williams Bay, Wis.