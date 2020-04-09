In spite of the COVID-19 crisis, the Alexander Baker Adaptive Reuse Project is making progress with the goal of submitting an application for funding by July 16.
The project aims to create 30 affordable housing units in the community, the first multi-family housing project in more than three decades and the first housing tax credit project ever in Koochiching County. Backus and KOOTASCA Community Action have been actively working on plans for the rehabilitation of the historic AB School, built in 1914, and for its reuse as affordable housing since 2017.
It has been a lengthy process to develop partnerships, build capacity, develop resources and make connections, said a news release. Many tasks have been completed with grant funding and dollars from each partner. The Minnesota Housing Partnership has been instrumental in building capacity and providing funds for different phases and tasks.
By January and February 2020, a partnership was finalized with Community Housing Development Corporation, CHDC, which is a nonprofit developer with dozens of successful projects. CHDC was secured as a co-developer with KOOTASCA. In addition, architects Urban Works and historic consultants Hess Roise came on board with the project.
“Citizens for Backus/AB is pleased to have CHDC partnering in these efforts for the AB Project,” said officials in the release.
Although a physical site visit to the AB Building by CHDC, Urban Works Architects and Hess Roise scheduled for March 26 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual site visit took place on April 1. The visit included the developer, architects and staff from KOOTASCA and Backus. A news release said the architects and developer are excited to view the building and will continue working on unit layouts. No major obstacles are anticipated for development and meeting the standards for historic rehabilitation set by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior.
“The big take-away from the tour was that Citizens for Backus/AB has been doing the right stuff in taking care of the AB Building for almost 20 years,” said Isaac Meyer, planning and development director for KOOTASCA.
Due to the health crisis and Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order, MN Housing extended the deadline for housing funding proposals from June 4 to July 16. Ward Merrill, executive director of Citizens for Backus/AB said, “This consolidated request for proposals is the primary mechanism for funding affordable housing projects in Minnesota. In the meantime, all partners will continue work on various parts of the project.”
For more information, contact Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth Street, International Falls at 218-285-7225 or go online at www.backusab.org.
CHDC recently completed the adaptive reuse of the historic New Ulm High School, built in 1915, designed by Bell, Chapman & Tyre, the same architects who designed the AB School.
Backus Board member Harry Batdorf toured the Emerson Union project in New Ulm in February and found the affordable housing project truly amazing in the quality of work and preservation of historic features, officials reported.