International Falls, MN (56649)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing this afternoon. High 18F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 16F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.