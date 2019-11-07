Giving is officially underway for GiveMN's 11th annual Give to the Max Day fundraiser.
All donations now through Nov. 14 will count toward the Give to the Max Day 2019 total. Since its inception, Give to the Max Day has raised more than $170 million for over 10,000 Minnesota-based causes. Paws and Claws Koochiching County, was the area's most popular cause in 2018.
The effort began as a one-time event and has become an annual giving tradition. The 24-hour online fundraiser generates money for thousands of nonprofits and schools, which can be found on the Give to the Max website, givemn.org. Donors may type in a zip code to find out which organizations in that area are accepting donations through Give to the Max Day.
"Last year, we set a new record with more than $21 million donated through Give to the Max Day," said Executive Director Jake Blumberg. "With our 11 years worth of history, now we know we'll be seeing more than a transaction per second through our website on Give to the Max Day."
Under the 56649 zip code, are several Borderland nonprofits, as well as several groups seeking contributions to specific projects.
In 2009, GiveMN organized the first-ever Give To The Max Day to ignite generosity and grow giving through its innovative online giving platform. True to their charitable reputation, a news release said Minnesotans responded by donating more than $14 million in 24 hours to nonprofits and schools throughout the state.
Visit GiveMN.org for more information.