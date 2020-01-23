Above-freezing temperatures are projected for the rest of the week, making a slushy mess out of the surface of Rainy Lake.
According to Voyageurs National Park website on Jan. 22, the Kabetogama Ice Road is now open for approximately 2.6 miles (beginning from the Kabetogama Visitor Center boat launch), and includes a safety barricade and turnaround area at the end. The Sphunge Island sledding hill will be open as of Jan. 23.
Very large, deep pockets of slush currently make the Rainy Lake ice road and Kabetogama ice rink unsafe to open. Park staff will continue to work in these areas and recheck conditions regularly.
All VNP snowmobile trails are currently open (with the exception of the blue trail, which remains closed due to hazardous levels of slush). With lots of snowfall and warming temperatures, riders are encouraged to use strong caution, especially if riding in areas off the staked snowmobile trails on the lake surface (groomed trails are currently the safest places to ride). Crews report very large, deep pockets of slush all over the lake surfaces beyond the trails.
Pressure ridges are still staying stable. Most portages remain in good shape, but visitors should maintain caution when crossing.