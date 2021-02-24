What started as a creative way to teach Indus students has culminated in a new way to help address food insecurity locally and across the state, thanks to Indus School's Family & Consumer Science educator.
Last spring when school buildings were closed and classes went online, Lois Lewis, a National Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher of the Year, tapped her 30 years of teaching experience to come up with a new way to instruct her students about cooking and meal preparation.
She sent buckets of mostly canned foods and spices, along with recipes, home to students and asked the students to try the recipes and send her photos and feedback on the meals and their preparation.
"It turned out fairly successfully, so when some colleagues suggested addressing the food insecurity issue, I started thinking about providing a bucket of ingredients with a cooking video by working with food shelves," she said.
On Saturday, she will help put the idea in motion on a larger scale locally, with partnership of the Falls Hunger Coalition, and the Twin Cities Home and Community and Food and Consumer Science Professionals organizations, whose members are current or retired Family & Consumer Sciences professionals. Lewis serves as president of Minnesota Association of Family & Consumer Sciences.
She will assist with the drive-by style distribution from Backus Community Center of 35 boxes or buckets of food with supplies to families who have preregistered. Families will receive a the ingredients for two complete healthy meals, as well as supporting foods such as bread, snacks, fruit, and measuring equipment. Recipes for these meals and other healthy, simple budget friendly meals will be included.
It is among three other distributions - two in Monticello and one in Faribault - in the state that have come as a result of Lewis joining last fall with colleagues and deciding to do their part as organizations to address food insecurity in Minnesota.
A discussion with Ashley Hall, director of the Falls Hunger Coalition, about transitioning the idea to the food shelf, fit well with the coalition's earlier internal conversations about helping to teach people about meal preparation and planning by creating videos.
"Education leads to empowerment for us all," Hall said. "When we can teach people how to prepare food that is nutritious, we are helping them create healthy habits which in turns leads to living a healthier lifestyle. Our goals are to not only provide nutritious food, but to educate people on how to prepare it and how food decisions affect all parts of their lives."
Another meeting with Lewis' colleagues led a $2,500 grant from the American Association of Family & Consumer Sciences in conjunction with the American Heart Association to address food insecurity by hosting the food distributions this month and next.
"As president of MAFCS this year, I am happy that we are able to do something tangible to help struggling individuals know that we care and want to help," Lewis said.
Hall pointed to the long lasting effects.
"Bridging the hunger gap isn't just about providing food, it's about people being able to access the food," she said. "That's why innovative programs such as the recipe boxes from FCS are so imperative."
Response has been positive from food shelves and from her FCS colleagues, Lewis said. Many of those people who have donated money or picked up supplies such as measuring cups, potholders and other items to help those receiving the boxes to be able to have what they need to cook the meals in the videos. She noted they have put together a small cookbook to include with distributions.
"So far, many FCS professionals throughout the state have assisted with the project in one way or another and we just wish we could do more. But this is a start," Lewis said.