The Arrowhead Regional Development Commission’s Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging will present information on the Senior LinkAge Line at area locations in the upcoming weeks. With them will be a representative of Koochiching Aging Options who will present on local services to older adults.
Presentations will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at Northwoods Bible Church, Ray; 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at Kabetogama Community Building; and 10 to noon Sept. 26 at Birchdale Community Center.
The Senior LinkAge Line is a link to a local aging expert. It is intended to simplify complex issues and decisions faced by seniors, baby boomers, Medicare beneficiaries, caregivers or someone of any age trying to reduce prescription costs.
Areas of expertise include long-term care planning options, housing options, Medicare, prescription drug cost assistance, health insurance counseling, and forms assistance, including Medical Assistance and Medicare options.