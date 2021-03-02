The Falls International Airport will receive more than $1 million for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning and sanitizing.
The money, announced Monday by 8th District Congressman Pete Stauber, has been made available through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Act, which Stauber supported in December.
Falls International Airport will receive $1,006,028, and is among four northern Minnesota airports to receive more than $1 million: Bemidji Regional will receive $1.01 million, Duluth International will receive $1.6 million, and Range Regional will receive $1,006,214.
Stauber said the lack of passenger traffic and flights has drastically affected local airports.
“Since the COVID crisis first began, airports across the nation have seen a steep drop in travel and subsequently, a massive loss in revenue" Stauber said in a statement. "This funding will help maintain a clean and safe environment for airport employees and travelers, helping to spur continued economic recovery. It is a pleasure to help return federal funds to airports in my district, and I look forward to delivering more relief in the months to come.”
Kyra Hasbargen, administrative secretary of the International Falls-Koochiching County Airport Commission, said the money can be used for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitizing, janitorial services, combating the spread of pathogens at the airport, and debt service payments.
"The unknown and potentially unfortunate part will be with the timeline of when funds have to be used by," she said. "Our operation costs are nowhere near that amount and if we are only given a couple years to spend it, we may not be able to do so."
The commission heard that enplanements, the number of passengers going out, in January 2021 was 322 compared to 1,146 in January 2020.
Meanwhile, members of the commission were pleased with the award. The airport is jointly owned by Koochiching County and the city of International Falls, and managed by Thor Einarson, who told commission members Friday.
Walt Buller, who represents the city, called the award awesome. The response to Einarson's email by county Commissioner Terry Murray was "Grrrrrrrrrrreat news."
Also pandemic related: The airport will soon have few souvenirs to offer when flying from INL, the unique three-letter code used to identify Falls International Airport.
The airport received roughly 5,000 white masks at the beginning of the pandemic, most of which have been sitting in storage as there were not many people flying, said Hasbargen.
The commission agreed to use them as a marketing piece, and a souvenir when flying from INL, and the masks are currently being printed and will be available by month end for passengers, she said.
Stauber is serving his second term as a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Aviation. The money was awarded by the the Federal Aviation Administration.