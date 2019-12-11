Falls Elementary School was full of princes, princesses, unicorns and other fairytale characters Tuesday to celebrate a kindergarten student battling terminal cancer.
Alice Staples was the guest of honor at “Alice's Magical Day,” an event organized by elementary staff to celebrate the 6-year-old and surround her with love.
“Alice is a remarkable young lady who we have been very blessed to have been part of her life and have her in our school community,” said Falls Elementary Principal Melissa Tate. “(She) loves princesses and unicorns. She loves Lucky Charms marshmallows for snack. She loves to see her friends at school and also loves her family and cousin so much.”
At age 2, Alice was diagnosed with an atypical teratoid/rhaboid tumor, an aggressive brain tumor seen in infants and young children. The tumor is rare, accounting for 1 to 2 percent of pediatric brain tumors. Medical websites describe the prognosis as exceedingly dismal compared with other malignant brain tumors, which is unfortunately the case for Alice.
Last month, the child's family and school officials were delivered the heartbreaking news that medical intervention is no longer available for Alice, and she has entered the hospice stage of her battle.
“It's devastating,” Tate said. “We're a family here at school... we love these kids like our own.”
The principal immediately sprang into action by rounding up elementary staff to brainstorm ways to celebrate Alice and offer support to the family.
“We wanted to have a party for her, but we weren't sure what that would look like with almost 500 kids,” Tate said.
Princess party
Complete with a carriage made by preschool teacher Missy Walls, Tuesday's party was referred to as truly magical by many in attendance. The event generated plenty of tears, but also brought celebration.
Nearly every student and staff member dressed up to support Alice, who wore a blue dress trimmed with lace and a flowered crown on her nearly-bare head. Displaying her best princess-like wave, Alice entered the gym in the carriage where she was greeted by Van Pavleck dressed up as Santa Claus, Krista Wagner as “Queen Elsa," and a miniature pony dressed as a unicorn.
“This is incredible,” said longtime teacher Gail Rasmussen, who was dressed as "The Cat in the Hat" for the event. “This is a perfect party for such a special little girl.”
Tate agreed.
“I think everything turned out wonderful,” she said. “The kids really responded well to the situation... This is going to be hard on them, too.”
The showering of gifts and attention Tuesday could have been overwhelming, but a smile rarely left Alice's face.
“She's used to this,” said her aunt, Scotta Turner. “She loves being the center of attention.”
The Falls Elementary event isn't the first time Alice has experienced an out-pour of local love. In August of 2018, she was crowned as the first ever “Princess for a Day,” during a community celebration in Smokey Bear Park. A proclamation was made by the late International Falls Mayor Bob Anderson, who was also in attendance.
“She really is a special girl,” Turner continued, as she scooped up her niece. "We love her so much."
Many adults at the party made comments about feeling the true meaning of Christmas as they watched students surround their classmate with unconditional love. As Pavleck read Alice a book and unloaded a bag of presents, silence fell across the crowd.
“They understood the day was about Alice,” Tate said. "This affects everybody... We are here to assist Alice's family and (other) children and families through this difficult journey in any way we can.”
Alice will also be recognized Dec. 20 at Relay Recess. The event, which raises money for the American Cancer Society, begins at 9 a.m. at Falls Elementary School.