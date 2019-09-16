Deb Ciminski isn’t excited about giving a speech when she accepts an award next month, but if it can bring awareness to the arts, she’s all for it.
“I want to have someone standing up crying, wailing and pounding their chest for the arts somewhere,” she said. “So I’ll do that. This isn’t about me, it’s about the arts.”
On Oct. 12, Ciminski will receive the Mr. Pete Foundation Innovation in Teaching Award, an honor given to teachers who desire to enhance their classroom in new, fun, and innovative ways. The Mr. Pete Foundation was created to carry on the passion and dedication that Mike Peterson displayed as a teacher and coach within the community. He died in 2017.
“It’s a wonderful honor,” said Ciminski, who retired as the Falls High School art teacher in 2012. “It’s all very touching.”
At first, she was hesitant to accept the award.
“I’m a has-been,” she said. “I’ve been out of the market since 2012, I thought it was time for new people.”
With some coaxing from friends and family, Ciminski came around to the idea, but said it isn’t about her, it’s about the arts.
Others feel differently.
Mr. Pete Foundation officials said Ciminski was chosen for the award based on the admiration that she has from former students — especially those who have struggled academically as well as personally.
“Deb’s commitment to the underdog is what made her a standout for us,” said Gina Peterson Skopinski, Peterson’s daughter. “She has been an advocate for students who may have found themselves in uphill battles. This is a quality that we saw in my dad as well — it was important for him to get to know all students and understand their struggles.”
Ciminski’s impact is still felt years after retirement, which was reflected in comments from former students following the announcement she was selected for the award.
“They couldn’t have picked a better woman,” wrote Jana Crow in a social media post. “(I) absolutely adored this amazing lady when she was my art teacher for how many years through school. She has the biggest heart ever. Love her lots.”
“She absolutely saved my life,” Chris Hughes wrote. “Thank you so much Debra Ciminski for helping shape me into who I am today.”
The words of the two former students and so many others sparked emotions.
“It’s heartwarming to continue to interact with students,” she said, wiping away a tear. “Some still stop by to see this old gal here on Ninth Avenue.”
Rewarding career
Receiving an award inspired by Peterson holds sentimental meaning for Ciminski, who said the two were good friends in and out of the classroom.
“I was a bridesmaid in his wedding,” Ciminski said. “And when my family and I moved back to International Falls in 1993, I would sub for Mike. He told me I could do art all day if I wanted and that I didn’t have to follow a lesson plan. Sometimes I did.”
When Ciminski returned to her hometown of International Falls in the early 90s, she taught theater and alternative education before accepting a full-time job teaching art at Falls High School in 1996. Being in the classroom felt right.
“It was an art room I already knew,” she said. “Stan Johnson was still using some of my projects 15 years later... I loved teaching art and theater, I was the theater director for years...I just love this town.”
Safe place
Ciminski wanted the art room she felt so comfortable in to be a safe, familiar place for students as well.
“Not everyone can play hockey, not everyone can play football, not everyone can swing in the choir,” she said. “Some of them are hardwired to be pretty entertaining kids and they need to find a place. Art sometimes helps them find that place... Anyone could come in the art room, it was a sanctuary all day long. Kids could talk in that room, and most times you could hear a pin drop because they were so focused.”
When asked what former students meant when they said Ciminski saved their lives, she said she treated them all the same, no matter where or what they came from.
“You just treat high school kids like they’re people instead of kids,” she said. “If a child thinks you like them and you believe in them, it goes a country mile. You don’t know what a kid’s home life is like... if they have a safe place, like the art room, to come all day when they can, that’s all they want.”
And while not all students who entered her classroom were talented artists, her favorite thing about teaching the subject was when kids would use the correct vocabulary.
“They’d tell me the piece they were working on wasn’t as good as the piece they did last year,” she said. “Just saying the word ‘piece’ and using the art vocabulary was enough. That was enough.”
Award dinner
The fifth annual Mr. Pete Foundation Legacy Award Dinner and silent auction is scheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 12 at the AmericInn in International Falls. The last event raised more than $10,000 for grants that went to teachers to supplement innovative practices in their classrooms.
This year’s fund will also benefit the Mr. Pete Youth Hockey Fund, which provides assistance to families in need of paying youth hockey-related expenses.
“These grants are allowing teachers to bring in ideas that are outside the box that they wouldn’t be able to do otherwise,” Ciminski said. “This foundation is so important for that – it’s allowing different ideas. It’s getting these kids exposed to new things. That’s what I love to see and it’s what Mike would have loved to see, too.”
Tickets to the Oct. 12 dinner are $30 before Friday and $35 after that. Discounts are also given for reserved tables. Tickets can be purchased and donations for the dinner can be dropped off at Evolve U Fitness and Wellness. Tickets can also be purchased online at shorturl.at/gKY12.