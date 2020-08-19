An alley needed for development of a gas station was vacated on a 4-1 vote Monday by the International Falls City Council.
The council unanimously approved an agreement that requires developers Northern Border Investment to sell and ensure development of the property at 1501 Second Ave. W. as a condition of the alley vacation.
City officials made clear that the development still must get city approval for permits and must follow city ordinances.
The vacation order sets the benefit to Northern Border Investments, NBI, at $29,030, which NBI will pay to the city, following a revision earlier that day by the vacation commission.
NBI has said it has an agreement which Circle K, which operates Holiday gas stations, to develop a new store at the site. The current Holiday, at 17th Street and Highway 53, is operated on property and a leased building owned by Jim Leinum, who has indicated he plans to continue to operate a gas station there.
Councilor Leon Ditsch voted against the vacation, saying East Ward residents have called him and signed a petition opposing the development.
“We have been elected to represent the people and do as they like,” he said, adding he encourages progress, but councilors are responsible to represent the wishes of their constituents. “If they say no, we should say no.”
A motion by Ditsch to “annul” the vacation process died for a lack of a second, at which time Mayor Harley Droba allowed council and audience discussion on the alley vacation order.
Some people, including Councilor Joe Krause, attending the meeting in person and virtually Monday said they were informed there would not be a vote taken, because Krause had not received a revised agenda showing the added item, while others said they were informed by others it would not be decided.
Droba and city Administrator Ken Anderson said the revision to the agenda came because the commission had met just prior to the council meeting, leaving little time to redistribute a new agenda.
Meanwhile, three adjacent neighbors spoke Monday about their concern of noise and light pollution, truck traffic, safety of children and loss of property values from the proposed development of a new Holiday store.
And Leinum and Matt Koerbitz raised concerns about the plan Circle K has proposed, saying they have seen another plan that calls for liquor operations and shows truck parking and other amenities that could add traffic to the site.
Kelly Meyers, the city’s building and zoning official, said the plan is conceptual.
“If we do not vacate the alley there is no site plan, because the site is not big enough for the plan without the alley,” he said, adding that would be the case for any development of the property.
The property is commercially zoned, noted Jace Baldwin of NBI, and Dave Edquist, Circle K, said later the angled parking along the south border is meant for vehicles pulling trailers, such as pickups and boats, trailers with ATVs and snowmobiles,and RVs, but not semi trucks. He said he would work with the city to develop landscaping on the back part of the property to separate the residential area from the development.
High speed diesel pumps are meant to get drivers fueled and back onto the road more quickly than other pumps, he said. “The idea is not to entice semi trucks,” he said.
Chamber of Commerce President Tricia Heibel urged the council to consider to what extent the city traditionally gets involved with private development.
She cautioned councilors about dictating details in the development, adding their action Monday sets president for all future development.
As for light pollution concerns, she urged city officials to consider joining with Voyageurs National Park in encouraging or requiring lighting that is not intrusive to neighbors and compliments park’s Dark Sky Initiative.
Meanwhile, Brian Briggs, who was appointed at-large councilor earlier in the meeting, asked Meyers if the development has other hurdles to meet, which would ensure the development is following city policy.
Meyers indicated the city must approve permits needed for the development, and city Attorney Steve Shermoen said the developers agreement is very detailed, and even wondered if it maybe contains too many requirements
Briggs continued that development in the community should not be viewed as local or not local. Holiday has had a presence here since 1952, and many other businesses are much newer to the community.
“Look around, see how many business are not locally owned, take them out of the picture and what will we have left in this town?” he asked, adding the Baldwins took a risk in order to turn the development into a benefit for themselves and the community.
Droba encouraged the community to consider the need for growth in the city, adding city officials have been criticized for some perceived “turning away” of businesses in the past, saying this is the first time that kind of talk has come to the council.
He pointed to other developments and now proposed developments in the city that no one opposed or asked the city to oppose, or worried it would create too much competition for existing businesses.
He noted that the new Holiday could lower everyone’s taxes.
“If we don’t try to grow, we have already taken a step backward,” he said.
Other business
The council unanimously rejected a motion tabled at an earlier meeting to remove Laura Manka from the City Beach Citizens Advisory Committee.
The motion by Droba to remove her was based on Facebook posts between Manka and others in the community about her concerns that rules and policies at City Beach were not being followed.
The exchanges turned to personal issues, and Droba said both Manka and others were taking part in cyberbulling.
Manka apologized several times for her part in the exchanges, but said she still has concerns about the beach, reporting on a recent committee meeting, where those concerns were raised.
Monday, councilors said they’d reviewed the posts, and said they believed Manka and the council had learned from the incident.
Later in the meeting the council adopted a code of conduct policy and social media policy, which people representing the city on committees and panels will likely be required to adhere.
Briggs appointment
Briggs was appointed Monday to fill out until Dec. 31 the remainder of a 4-year term left vacant with the resignation Aug. 10 of then At-large Councilor Chelsea Nelson.
Briggs has served on the council previously, representing the East Ward from 2015-2018; in the at-large position from 1999-2005, and representing the West Ward from 1997-1999.
The council agreed to consider Briggs’s appointment in an emergency meeting conducted Aug. 13.
Nelson resigned from the position because she has moved from the city limits.
The city’s charter calls for an appointment to be made when a resignation occurs mid-term.
The at-large council seat will be on the Nov. 3 general election, when candidates Mike Holden and Pete Kalar will face off for the position.
Bid award
The council Monday accepted a bid of $38,434 from Small Town Tech Inc. to update the audio and visual capabilities of the council chambers in the Falls Municipal Building.
The council is expected to ask the company to add equipment to allow for documents to be displayed in real time, as was included in a bid by NLfx, of Bemidji, of $44,000.
The project will be funded by money received through the federal CARES Act, which is to be used to pay for needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic.