The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) will be providing "The Art of Tying Knots: Macramé Take and Make kits" to member public libraries from July 1-31, according to a press release put out June 15.
Customers will "learn the basic three knots of macramé and create a trendy micro-macramé zipper pull."
The press release said the kits give users "a great hands-on opportunity to create an artistic gift or even start a new hobby."
Kits will be distributed at the following public libraries and ALS outreach locations:
- Aurora Public Library
- Babbitt Public Library
- Baudette Public Library
- Bovey Public Library
- Buhl Public Library
- Calumet Public Library
- Carlton Area Public Library
- Chisholm Public Library
- Cloquet Public Library
- Coleraine Public Library
- Cook Public Library
- Duluth Public Library
- Ely Public Library
- Eveleth Public Library'
- Gilbert Public Library
- Grand Marais Public Library
- Grand Rapids Area Library
- Hibbing Public Library
- Hoyt Lakes Public Library
- International Falls Public Library
- Keewatin Public Library
- Marble Public Library
- Moose Lake Public Library
- Mountain Iron Public Library
- Silver Bay Public Library
- Two Harbors Public Library
- Virginia Public Library
- Arrowhead Library System Bookmobile
- Arrowhead Library System Mail-A-Book (*patrons must qualify for Mail-A-Book services)
Customers should know kits are limited and to contact their local libraries for more information.
This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.