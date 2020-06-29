Alzheimers

Elder Circle shares that the Alzheimer's Association has organized an Alzheimer's COVID-19 virtual support group for people who have loved ones in a residential care setting during COVID-19

The group meets virtually every second Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. to discuss the challenges families face while their loved ones with dementia is in a residential care facility.

To learn more contact Woo Bandel at wlbandel@alz.org or 952-767-7570.

The Alzheimer's Association, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, works toward ending Alzheimer's and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support, said its website.

