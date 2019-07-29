The crew of "American Pickers" will return to Minnesota in October and are looking for antiques to feature in the History Channel television show.
Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team are looking for different, unusual, and unique items, too – something they've never seen before and with an interesting story, said a news release from the show.
"American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique 'picking' on History," the news release said. "The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them."
American Pickers is looking for leads and asks people to let them know about their hidden treasures.
"If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the 'Pickers' can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST," the release urges.
The release stresses that the show only picks private collections, no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.