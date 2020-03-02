Minnesota’s U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is ending her campaign for president, according to multiple media reports.
The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday, when Minnesota and several other states will vote on their party’s nominee. She is expected to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden at a rally Monday night in Texas, according to CNN.
Klobuchar is the third Democratic candidate to drop out in as many days. Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg ended his bid on Sunday; billionaire Tom Steyer dropped out Saturday.
She suspended her campaign a day after cancelling her speech at a campaign rally in St. Louis Park when protesters took over the stage. They entered the high school gym Sunday night chanting slogans and raising signs demanding she drop out of the race. They were rallying behind the cause of Myon Burrell, who was twice convicted for killing 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards in 2002 — convictions that have come under scrutiny following an Associated Press investigation that revealed flaws in the case.
Klobuchar was Hennepin County attorney during part of the case’s prosecution.
Klobuchar outlasted several better-known and better-funded Democrats, thanks to a better-than-expected third-place finish in New Hampshire. But she couldn’t turn that into success elsewhere, as she struggled to build out a campaign that could compete across the country and had poor showings in the next contests. She finished sixth in South Carolina’s primary on Saturday.
Klobuchar campaigned on her productivity in Washington, where she led more than 100 bills that were signed into law. And she criticized the more liberal candidates in the field, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, for running on promises she said they couldn’t keep.
“I’ve got to tell the truth,” she said during a CNN town hall at a college campus, where she acknowledged her position may be unpopular with younger voters.
While she may not have won over a majority of voters, she did collect an impressive number of endorsements, including The New York Times, which also endorsed Warren, and the Houston Chronicle and the Seattle Times.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.