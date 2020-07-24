State education officials next week are expected to announce a plan for what school will look like in the fall.
Gov. Tim Walz along with officials from the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Department of Health, are expected to announce directions for school districts July 30.
Falls Superintendent Kevin Grover Friday released a statement that staff continue to plan for the upcoming school year while working through three possible scenarios: in-person instruction without strict social distancing; full distance learning; and a hybrid model that blends the two.
"Following the release of information next week, we will work quickly to summarize what our plan will look like," Grover said. "At that point we are going to release a survey in which we need input from every family in our district so that we can finalize and assure our plans will work."
The superintendent said if a certain percentage of students are allowed in the building each day, transportation could be "the impeding obstacle."
"We will need to know if families will be needing to and from school transportation or not on a daily basis," he said. "I would ask that families start thinking about this and if there are any options to help the district with this need it would be appreciated. We are planning on getting as many students in the building following safety protocol as often as possible, but if we needed to transport all of our students, it would limit how often we could accomplish this."
While announcing a statewide mask mandate Wednesday for schools and other public buildings, Walz indicated schools would be reopening in some capacity.
Whichever direction educations officials announce, school districts can choose to err more on the side of caution, if they choose. In addition, districts will have to offer full-time distance learning as an option. Grover said he understands some families will choose that route even if students are allowed back into the buildings.
"We understand that and will work to make the experience the best it can be," he said. "Distance learning will look different than it did last year. We are working with input families provided last year along with guidance from the state to get more consistent contact with students and engaging the learners more. We are also working to standardize the virtual platform that is used. We are going to need information on technology needs as well as we focus on our plans as we foresee most students needing distance learning at some point throughout the year."
More questions and concerns dealing with food service, childcare and more will be addressed in the survey as district officials work to modify plans to meet as many needs as possible.
Littlefork-Big Falls
A statement released last week from Littlefork-Big Falls officials, said staff have also begun the planning process for the upcoming school year.
"We have had two staff meetings this week and have consultants coming to our building in the coming weeks for a building analysis to make recommendations for adjustments that can be made to accommodate social distancing guidelines, and train staff on best procedures to be following the guidance from state officials," Superintendent Jamie Wendt said. "Rest assured, L-BF staff are committed to providing quality education for our students no matter what this pandemic brings. We are in this together, and our students are our No. 1 priority through it all."
Indus School
Indus School officials asked families this week for input as they plan for the start of school in September.
"Planning follows state and federal health guidelines with student safety as a priority," said officials in a statement. "It's also important that plans address the academic, social and emotional needs of all students"
Indus families are asked to fill out a survey to help with smooth transition for students, families, and staff. The survey can be found on the Indus Facebook page by searching, Indus School-Birchdale MN.
Survey results are needed by July 31. For questions, contact Principal Laurie Bitter at lbitter@indus.k12.mn.us or 218-634-2425 extension 202.